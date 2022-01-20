A 48-year-old man has been charged with murder for beating a woman to death inside an Old City office building on Wednesday, according to police.

Jeffery Stepien was being held without bail and has also been charged with possessing an instrument of crime, according to court records.

He is accused of attacking Samantha Maag, 31, of Gloucester Township, Camden County, who police said was seated at a reception desk on the eighth floor of an office building on the 300 block of Chestnut Street around 2:15 p.m. when Stepien attacked her from behind, striking her in the head with a pipe.

Maag was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:16 p.m.

Chief Inspector Frank Vanore said Thursday that Stepien had been renting space in the building, and might have been living there. While the motive remained under investigation, he said, detectives were looking into the possibility that Stepien committed the assault after being asked to move from what was supposed to be an office space.

“We’re assuming that there was some kind of notification given to him,” he said, adding that police weren’t aware of any previous conflicts between Stepien or Maag.

The assault was captured on surveillance video, police said. And officers who responded to the scene saw a bloodied Stepien leaving an elevator on the ground floor. They stopped him and searched a bag he was carrying, and found two blood-covered pipes inside. He was taken into custody and arraigned Thursday morning.

Court records show that Stepien was convicted in 2011 of simple assault and reckless endangerment in Lackawanna County and sentenced to 1 to 2 years behind bars. The details of that case were not immediately clear.

Stepien is now being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia, which declined to comment on the murder charges.