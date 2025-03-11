An immigration judge will decide today whether Jersey Kebab owner, arrested by ICE, can be freed on bond

An immigration judge is expected to decide on Tuesday whether the Turkish wife and mother arrested by ICE at her family’s Jersey Kebab restaurant should be freed from custody.

Emine Emanet, 47, has been jailed since she and her husband were arrested Feb. 25, when Customs and Immigration Enforcement agents arrived at their Haddon Township eatery, open since 2020. Her husband, Celal Emanet, 51, was fitted with an electronic ankle monitor and released.

The bond hearing will be held in the courtroom at the detention center in Elizabeth, N.J., where Emanet is being held. The judge will have the option of setting bond, which could then be posted to free her, or keeping her in detention while deportation proceedings go forward.

Friends and supporters of the family have raised more than $324,000 to help the couple and their children, saying they are upset over the arrest of good and caring neighbors. Nearly 8,000 people have donated.

It’s not clear why Emine Emanet was jailed and her husband released, given their similar circumstances. The couple came legally to the United States in 2008, but fell out of status when their visas expired.

ICE says it exercises its discretion in making custody decisions. And that those decisions are made on a case-by-case basis after considering the totality of circumstances — primarily the potential risk of flight, threat to national security, and risk to public safety.

When asked about the couple’s arrest, ICE released a statement saying its enforcement decisions “focus on the greatest threats to homeland security.”

The Executive Office for Immigration Review, which administers federal immigration laws, says judges are to consider many of the same factors in deciding whether bond should be allowed: Whether the immigrant’s release would pose a danger to people or property, if the person is likely to flee, and whether they constitute a risk to national security.

The Emanets’ attorney, Joseph Best of Best & Associates LLP, earlier called Emine Emanet’s detention “both unnecessary and an expensive use of limited enforcement resources.”

“She has no criminal history, is not a flight risk, and is not a risk to public safety or nationality security,” he said.

The afternoon bond hearing is separate from the government’s effort to deport the couple to their native Turkey.

Bond hearings are generally shorter and less formal than deportation proceedings. Witnesses may be placed under oath and give testimony at the judge’s discretion. Usually, judges render their decision verbally.

A grant of bond does not necessarily result in immediate release.

The bond verification process, including review of payment, typically takes a couple hours, according to ICE. Migrants are usually freed by the end of the day after the bond is approved, though processing times can vary.

The Emanets stayed in the United States after their visas expired, meaning they have no legal status to be in the country. They say they have unsuccessfully pursued legal permanent residency, also known as a green card, and for the last nine years have awaited a government decision on their most recent application.

This is a developing story and will be updated.