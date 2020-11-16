Though First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt had a horror of animals in the White House, President Franklin D. Roosevelt nevertheless pampered his Scottish terrier Fala, formally named Murray the Outlaw at Falahill. Nearly as famous as FDR himself, Fala slept in the president’s bed and could not be fed by anyone but him. A bronze sculpture of the Scottie — the only presidential pet honored with a statue — sits in the FDR Memorial in Washington.