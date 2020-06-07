Rizzo was commissioner of the Philadelphia Police Department from 1968 to 1971, when he resigned to run for mayor. He won that election, and served from January 1972 to January 1980. Rizzo, who prided himself in being a “law-and-order mayor,” was known for racist and homophobic policies and beliefs, which he wasn’t shy about sharing. The statue, placed in front of the Municipal Services Building in 1999, had been a controversial tribute to a man many saw as deeply flawed and undeserving of the honor.