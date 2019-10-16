“For the candidate who was supposed to be the electable front-runner, dominant name in the field, to have this weak a cash-on-hand report I think is a problem,” said Mike Lux, a consultant who lived in Iowa for decades and is neutral in the primary, but worked on Biden’s 1988 presidential campaign in the state. It might be especially worrisome for Biden, “who has a big staff, who is running a campaign that’s heavily investing in TV and mail.”