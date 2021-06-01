President Joe Biden is now pouring his political energy into a $6 trillion budget plan, which would take the nation to its highest sustained levels of federal spending since World War II with major investments in infrastructure and expanding the social safety net. But in the view of King Features Syndicate cartoonist Darrin Bell, Biden is still coming up short by dodging big campaign promises: relieving student debt, creating a public option for health care, lowering drug prices, and enacting a $15 minimum wage, none of which made it into his latest proposal.

