South Carolina isn’t a done deal. For all of his strength here, Biden hasn’t secured the endorsements of many of the more influential elected Democrats in the largely Republican state. The mayor of Columbia last week endorsed Michael Bloomberg. State Rep. Jerry Govan, chair of the state’s legislative black caucus, who endorsed Biden in 2008, backs Steyer. And many eyes are on U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, an African American who is the most powerful Democrat in the state and hasn’t yet endorsed a candidate.