What Johnny Doc allegedly bought with Local 98′s money: Concert tickets, pricey restaurant meals, and $8,000 of stuff from Target

As former labor leader John J. Dougherty offered in 2015 to use union funds to pick up the tab for a gym membership worth thousands of dollars for his brother, Kevin Dougherty, then a candidate for the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, he presented a striking explanation for his generosity.

“I got a different world than most people ever exist in,” John Dougherty said in a conversation caught on an FBI wiretap. “I am able to take care of a lot of people all the time.”

Especially his family.

Whether it was a $125 birthday cake from Termini Bros. Bakery for his dad’s 81st birthday, a $19,882 security system and large-screen TVs for his daughter, or nearly $8,000 spent on mundane household goods like dog food, cereal, clothing, and makeup from Target, prosecutors say John Dougherty was unstinting in showering benefits on family members, his inner circle, and himself.

Almost all of it, government lawyers maintain, was paid for by money embezzled from the union John Dougherty led for nearly 30 years, Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

In all, he and five other union officials and members are charged with stealing more than $654,000 from the local and its political action committee between 2010 and 2016.

Here’s a look at where prosecutors say some of that money went and who benefitted:

John Dougherty, former business manager for Local 98

More than $40,021 in contracting services at his Pennsport home performed by Philadelphia-based contractor Massa Construction or New Jersey contractor MJK Electric, including the March 2014 purchase and installation of a large-screen TV worth $4,207. $7,000 in gift cards to Boyd’s clothing store, some of it reported on Local 98 expense reports as “gift cards for scholarship banquet.” More than $2,600 in merchandise from Target (bananas, personal hygiene products, Noxzema facial cleanser, Q-tips, sunscreen, makeup, bottled water, towels, candy, magazines, DVDs, a coffee machine, Easter decorations, trash cans, planters, scented candles, Christmas tree, Lucky Charms breakfast cereal, Cinnamon Toast Crunch breakfast cereal, Bagel Bites, Starbucks Frappuccino coffee drinks, hot sauce, frozen food, salad dressing, cookie dough, cleaning supplies, lamps, cake pans, tea bags, bedding, baby supplies, movie ticket gift cards, and dog toys). Some of the purchases were reported on Local 98 expense reports as “office supplies,” “office meeting expenses,” or items for “Toys & Turkeys” event. $2,567 in clothing from Brooks Brothers (jeans, a cotton turtleneck, cotton cashmere crew neck sweater, two Merino wool sweater vests, and gift cards,) some of which were reported on Local 98 expense reports as “holiday gifts.” $2,100 for six tickets to a 2016 Bruce Springsteen concert given as a gift to a car dealer who was leasing Dougherty’s father a car. $1,379 birthday dinner at Old Homestead restaurant in Atlantic City, which was reported on Local 98 expense reports as a “political campaign meeting hosted by John Dougherty.” $1,100 in tips and gratuities at six Phillies games in 2015 $914 in merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement stores (pressure washer, cleaning supplies, patio chairs, firewood, and gift cards) $310 for seven hams from Honey Baked Ham Company for Dougherty family and friends’ 2015 Christmas dinners, which were reported on Local 98 expense reports as food baskets for “Toys and Turkeys” event. $200 in tips and gratuities at a 2015 Barry Manilow concert $100 in tips and gratuities at a 2015 Zac Brown Band concert $93 in breakfast sandwiches from Fat Joe’s Restaurant in Philadelphia for John Dougherty and others on a personal trip in 2016 to attend the Belmont Stakes horse race. The meal was reported on Local 98 expense reports as food for a “meeting at [union] hall.”

Cecelia Dougherty, wife of John Dougherty

More than $2,200 in restaurant meals including food from Bridget Foy’s, Butcher and Singer, Famous Dave’s, Famous 4th Street Deli (brisket sandwiches, potato salad, cookies, and bagels), For Pete’s Sake restaurant (two mozzarellas, steak salad, and chicken fingers) Nick’s Old Original Roast Beef (roast beef sandwiches), Marathon Grill, The Palm (crab cakes, sirloin steaks, potato salad, and asparagus), and Pietro’s. These were often reported on Local 98 expense reports as meals for meetings regarding union business. A $1,907 birthday dinner at Café Martorano in Atlantic City, reported on Local 98 expense reports as a “IBEW Third District Progress Meeting.” $230 in tickets to Beautiful: The Carole King Musical paid for from Local 98′s job recovery fund. $92 in merchandise from Lowe’s Home Improvement (two patio chair cushions) reported on Local 98 expense reports as “chairs for picket line.” $77 in merchandise from Barnes & Noble (Danielle Steele novel, HGTV Christmas magazines) reported on Local 98 expense reports as a book for an attorney’s office and for a “celebration of service.” $106 in merchandise from Target (baby wipes, personal hygiene products, laundry detergent, and paper towels) reported on Local 98 expense reports as an “office meeting expense.”

John Dougherty Sr., John Dougherty’s father

Nearly $8,000 in contracting services at his home performed by Massa Construction or MJK Electric $1,471 in restaurant meals including food from Lenny’s Clam Bar and Mateo’s Restaurant in Howard Beach, N.Y.; Siro’s Restaurant in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.; Borgata Casino in Atlantic City. These were often reported on Local 98 expense reports as meals for political strategy meetings. $710 for 10 tickets for a 2015 Phillies game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. John Dougherty allegedly told another family member who took his father to the game: “You could have season tickets as long as you take care of [him.]” $125 birthday cake from Termini Brothers Bakery with message “Happy Birthday, Pop.”

Maureen Fiocca, John Dougherty’s sister and neighbor

More than $3,300 in contracting services at her home performed by Massa Construction $1,549 in merchandise from Target (diapers, baby wipes, personal hygiene products, cleaning products, baby products including a Baby Einstein walker, teeth whitening strips, frozen food, a vacuum cleaner, dog food, Cocoa Pebbles breakfast cereal, Cap’n Crunch breakfast cereal, processed cheese spray, cans of tuna fish, Red Bull energy drinks, cookies, egg rolls, steaks, makeup, men’s exercise pants, board shorts, wristwatch, toilet paper, ice cream, boxer shorts, Disney character pillows and throw blankets, and a cell phone case), some of which was reported on Local 98 expense reports as “office supplies.” $470 washing machine $104 lemon cake from Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse for 2015 Thanksgiving dinner, which was reported on Local 98 expense reports as food for a “meeting re: state policy issues.”

Kevin Dougherty, John Dougherty’s brother and Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice

Snow removal services at his Northeast Philadelphia home. Contracting services and painting performed by Massa Construction at his home. An offer from John Dougherty to pay for a membership to the Sporting Club at the Bellevue

Erin Dougherty, John Dougherty’s daughter and CEO of a Local 98-affiliated charter school

More than $21,000 in contracting services at her home performed by Massa Construction or MJK Electric, including the installation of nearly $20,000 worth of large screen TVs and a security system. $4,500 luxury suite at a Philadelphia 76ers game against the Golden State Warriors paid for with Local 98 job recovery funds. $260 for two tickets to a 2015 Kenny Chesney concert, which was paid for with Local 98 job recovery funds. $96 for eight tickets to a Temple University basketball game against the University of Connecticut, which was paid for by Local 98 job recovery funds.

Seth Williams, former Philadelphia District Attorney