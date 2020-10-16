FBI agents descended on the headquarters of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers again on Friday, serving another search warrant as their investigation of the politically powerful union’s top leaders continues.
A bureau spokesperson said agents arrived at the building on the 1700 block of Spring Garden Street at roughly 7 a.m. Two hours later, at least four agents could be seen through an open back door while several cars with FBI placards were parked along a nearby side street.
It was not immediately clear what the agents were searching for. A lawyer for union chief John Dougherty declined to comment.
The new search comes four years after a series of simultaneous 2016 FBI raids on more than a dozen offices and homes connected to Local 98, including the Spring Garden headquarters, that resulted in the indictment of union chief John Dougherty, City Councilman Bobby Henon and six other Local 98 leaders and members in last year.
Federal prosecutors have accused Dougherty, whose union has become a powerful fundraising and support arm for many Democratic candidates, of bribing Henon for years with a union salary in order to buy his influence and vote as a councilman.
In addition to the bribery counts, Dougherty faces embezzlement charges connected to $600,000 prosecutors say he and the other indicted members of his union inner circle stole from Local 98 between 2015 and 2018.
All have denied wrongdoing and vowed to fight the case at a trial scheduled for next year.
