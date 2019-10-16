The former head of the Philadelphia Zoning Board of Adjustment and a longtime ally of labor leader John J. Dougherty pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal fraud and tax evasion charges, making him the latest person in the embattled union chief’s orbit to admit to breaking the law.
The deal that James E. Moylan struck with the government does not require him to testify against Dougherty, City Councilman Bobby Henon, or the five other members of their union awaiting trial on embezzlement and corruption charges.
Moylan, 57, declined to comment as he left the federal courthouse after admitting to U.S. District Judge Jeffrey L. Schmehl that he stole more than $450,000 from a nonprofit he ran and from the charitable arm of Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers between 2013 and 2014.
Prosecutors said he spent the money to pay his mortgage, expenses from his business as a chiropractor, and personal bills for dinners, travel, and rounds of golf.
“He said he would use those funds for civic purposes; he used them otherwise,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul L. Gray said.
Moylan’s plea comes five months after another Dougherty ally, New Jersey electrical contractor George J. Peltz, was sentenced to 1½ years in prison after admitting to providing the union chief nearly $57,000 in home and office improvements at no cost.
Though both men were charged as a result of the years-long FBI investigation that led to indictments against Dougherty and his seven codefendants in January, neither Moylan nor Peltz was a member of Local 98. And neither has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors against the man who has led it for years.
Dougherty has repeatedly denied the government’s allegations that he and his codefendants embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars in union funds over a period of years. A date has not been set for his trial.
Moylan, meanwhile, will face up to 20 years in prison for each of the 17 wire fraud counts to which he pleaded at a sentencing hearing Jan. 27.
He resigned from his post as Mayor Jim Kenney’s pick to lead the zoning board days after FBI agents searched his home and office in 2016.
This is a developing story and will be updated.