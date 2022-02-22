A 28-year-old man suspected of being part of a “local carjacking operation” has been charged with committing two murders this month, according to police and court records — including the fatal carjacking of a 60-year-old man visiting his mother in Northeast Philadelphia.

Jonathan Akubu of Drexel Hill was being held without bail in that killing as well as a second: The Feb. 12 fatal shooting of a man, whom police have not identified, on the 8100 block of Grovers Avenue in the city’s Eastwick section.

It was not immediately clear how those crimes were connected to the suspected carjacking ring. And court records show that Akubu so far is the only defendant charged in each case.

But court records show that in addition to the murders, Akubu was also arraigned this weekend on charges including aggravated assault, robbery, conspiracy, and gun violations connected to several other incidents dating back to December. The details of those crimes were not immediately clear.

A host of officials are expected to discuss the killings at a Tuesday morning news conference, including Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, District Attorney Larry Krasner, and U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams.

Carjackings have been on a startling rise in the city recently, increasing nearly seven-fold compared to the pace at the beginning of 2020. Police have said they believe many incidents appear to be simple crimes of opportunity, with cars recovered shortly after they’re stolen and likely used in joy rides or other crimes.

But in some instances, authorities have said, newer model cars have been stolen and not recovered. And investigators were looking into potential connections between the thefts of several Toyotas in Northeast Philadelphia in recent weeks.

That revelation was made public after 60-year-old George Briscella was fatally shot on the 2100 block of Afton Street on Feb. 6. Three men ambushed Briscella and stole his 2022 Toyota RAV-4 around 8 p.m., police said, shooting him in the stomach with an assault-style rifle.

Briscella, a Marine Corps veteran, was headed to his mother’s home to use her printer, police said.

It was not immediately clear what role police believe Akubu played in the killing. He was arraigned Saturday on charges including murder, conspiracy, and robbery, court records show.

The records did not say if he had an attorney.

He faces similar charges over the killing in Eastwick. In that case, police have said only that officers on Feb. 12 responded to a report of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. on Grovers Avenue and found a man in his late 20s or early 30s with at least three gunshot wounds to the head.

Police did not initially describe the crime as a carjacking. Court records show that Akubu, in addition to murder charges, also faces counts of theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Akubu has several past arrests, court records show, including in Chester County in 2020 for charges that included robbing a car. But nearly all counts were dismissed in Municipal Court, the records show. It was not immediately clear why.

Akubu ultimately pleaded guilty to a summary charge of harassment, the records show.

Years before that, Akubu pleaded guilty to committing a 2013 aggravated assault in Southwest Philadelphia. According to charging documents, he fired shots at someone in a car using a gun he was barred from possessing. He was sentenced to 38 to 96 months in jail plus 17 years of probation, court records show, and in 2018 was sent back to jail for violating his probation.

In 2013 and 2015, Akubu filed federal lawsuits against city officials regarding his incarceration — first saying that the jails were overcrowded, and then that a prison guard beat him and bit him on the head while he was handcuffed, an incident that was captured on surveillance video. Both matters were settled, court records say.

Staff writer Jeremy Roebuck contributed to this article.