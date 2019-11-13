About 99% of the neurodiverse people we’ve spoken with were never exposed, during school, to companies where they’d get a chance to touch, feel, and experience what a corporate workplace is like. Our interns get that chance. One year, all 18 of our interns, high school seniors, either went on to two- or four-year college, or joined the military, or got jobs; everyone was doing something substantial with their lives. We hired one intern after his high school graduation — and within eight months he co-filed two patents for SAP. Eight months! Not many people here have ever filed a patent, myself included. We come in, work hard, and contribute to SAP’s bottom line. But then there are people with exceptional talent who file a patent on behalf of the company.