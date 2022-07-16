Vice President Kamala Harris arrived in Philadelphia Saturday to meet with state lawmakers and members of Congress to emphasize efforts to protect abortion rights.

The vice president’s plane touched down just after 10:30 a.m. at the Atlantic Aviation airfield at Philadelphia International Airport, where she was greeted by Mayor Jim Kenney. They spoke briefly on the tarmac before Harris’ motorcade departed for her first stop of the day — the Carpenter’s Union hall in Spring Garden.

There she’s expected to participate in a roundtable discussion with state lawmakers and members of Philadelphia’s congressional delegation.

She will be aiming to stress the Biden administration’s attempts to protect access to abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision striking down the long-standing constitutional right to the procedure.

The vice president will encourage lawmakers to keep fighting to protect reproductive rights in Pennsylvania, White House officials told The Inquirer, as Republican state lawmakers advance a constitutional amendment that could lay the groundwork for new restrictions.

Harris has been a leading administration voice on the issue since the ruling and recently held a similar event in Orlando, Fla., as she tries to highlight the administration’s push to preserve abortion access.

This is a developing story and will be updated.