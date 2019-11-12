Phutlek, who died in August at 75, was a mentor to many and earned three bells from The Inquirer for his West Philadelphia restaurant, Nan, which he opened after a decade-plus-long run at Alouette, his restaurant in Queen Village, and a previous tenure as chef at La Terrasse. He likely would not have thought of himself in such grand terms, said longtime friend and former employee Peter Jolly: “He was a very, very modest man, and while I think deep down he probably knew [of his contributions], he’d never have taken any of that credit. It was just how he was made.”