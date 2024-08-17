The Philly Greek community mourns a fallen brother killed in a car crash on Kelly Drive

Steven Moultrie, the 41-year-old man killed in a three-vehicle crash on Kelly Drive Thursday, was hailed as a dedicated servant of the Greek community and a resource for those underserved in Philadelphia and beyond.

Moultrie, a longtime member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity’s Nu Sigma Chapter, died after his Uber driver, headed south on Kelly Drive in a 2015 Nissan Altima, tried to make an illegal turn at Reservoir Drive just after 3:20 p.m., near Strawberry Mansion Bridge. The vehicle was struck by a 2024 Nissan Rogue, which caused it to spin and hit a 2016 BMW, police said.

Police have not reported any arrests or the name of the Uber driver.

While the investigation is ongoing, Uber has removed the driver’s access to the platform, according to a company spokesperson. ”There are no words to describe this tragic loss and our hearts are with the rider’s loved ones during this unimaginably difficult time,” the spokesperson said, emphasizing Uber has an international team of former law enforcement professionals that will provide information to police during the investigation.

Nu Sigma president David Richardson said the loss of Moultrie is a devastating blow to the chapter. And his dedication to mental health awareness and community service is something Richardson said he and others will greatly miss.

“He was such a great and amazing person. He was such a great guy,” Richardson said of Moultrie, who was initiated into Nu Sigma in May 2015. “He was extremely supportive and a go-getter who was willing to help any- and everybody.”

In a social media post on Friday, several Instagram users commented heartfelt messages in honor of Moultrie. “Prayers, love, and light to you all. Saddened and stunned but grateful for his spirit that shined brightly.”

“Such a wonderful brother. May God strengthen and comfort you all in this difficult time,” another user wrote.

Richardson said Moultrie used to catch three to six buses to support someone’s event or service project. He even ventured outside Philadelphia to ensure he had a hand in the cause. His involvement was so intense that Richardson and others had to encourage him to slow it down.

He didn’t just attend “Blue and White” fraternity events, Richardson said. Moultrie also supported programs hosted by the other fraternities and sororities as part of the region’s National Pan-Hellenic Council, nicknamed the Divine Nine.

“We used to tell [Moultrie] like, ‘Hey brother, you’re doing a little too much,” Richardson said. “He used to go to Delta events, Kappa events, and he would go to other counties like West Chester. He would even take public transportation to Maryland. He was just everywhere. But looking back on it, it’s almost like he knew he had to accomplish a lot in little time.”

Along with mental health advocacy, Moultrie fed unhoused Philadelphians, coordinated voter education programs, and helped low-income earners file their taxes as a member of Nu Sigma.

Moultrie held several chapter leadership positions. The Tuskegee University graduate served as Nu Sigma’s correspondence secretary, social action director, and was involved in multiple committees. He was also the social action director for the National Pan-Hellenic Council of Southeastern Pennsylvania.

“He lived up to our fraternity motto, ‘Culture for service and service for humanity,’” Richardson said. “He really lived by our principals. Service was everything to [Moultrie]. He truly believed in it.”

Moultrie is survived by his mother, Teresa Moultrie, other relatives, and a host of Phi Beta Sigma fraternity brothers.

The Nu Sigma chapter is supporting the family for his Janazah, which is the funeral rites and burial process within Islam. And another memorial will be held in Moultrie’s honor at a later date.

The crash that killed Moultrie was one of two that occurred on Kelly Drive in less than 24 hours. At 3:45 a.m. Friday, a four-door sedan veered from Kelly Drive and plunged into the Schuylkill near the Girard Avenue Bridge. Police said the driver of the vehicle, which was pulled from the river a few hours later, was still missing Saturday afternoon.

Moultrie’s death was not the first time ride-share users in Philadelphia have died during their commute. In April 2023, three passengers and their driver were killed in a crash on the Schuylkill Expressway when an alleged drunken driver collided with them.

Staff writer Michelle Myers contributed to this article.