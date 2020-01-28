Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson and his wife, political consultant Dawn Chavous, expect to be indicted on federal charges within days, but maintain their innocence and are vowing to clear their names.
Johnson and his lawyer, Patrick Egan, said Tuesday in an interview with The Inquirer that they expect the indictment to focus on the relationship among Johnson’s City Hall office, Chavous’ consulting firm, and Universal Companies, a South Philadelphia nonprofit founded by Kenny Gamble.
They anticipate prosecutors will attempt to make the case that Universal gave Chavous a consulting job in exchange for the councilmember’s assistance in securing necessary zoning changes for their proposed redevelopment of the Royal Theater on South Street in 2014.
Egan called that theory “ridiculous” and “inaccurate.” He and Johnson said they were eager to launch a public defense after an investigation that has lasted for years.
“I wouldn’t make a foolish decision to do any type of backroom deals or engage in any kind of illegal activity,” the councilmember said. “It just doesn’t make sense for me to get this far in life and engage in that type of behavior.”
A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to comment or confirm the existence of any investigation of Johnson and Chavous.
But more than a dozen sources familiar with the matter have described a sweeping, five-year-long FBI inquiry that has examined everything from Johnson’s involvement in bargain-rate sales of city-owned land to Chavous’ work as an education consultant, campaign advisor, advocate for charter schools.
The FBI has taken particular interest in areas where Chavous’ business endeavors and her husband’s work representing South and Southwest Philadelphia at City Hall overlap, said the sources, many of whom have appeared before the grand jury expected to return charges within days.
Investigators have interviewed several of Chavous’ clients whose interests involved matters before Johnson’s council office and probed unrelated aspects of the councilman’s work including his office’s involvement in the sale of city land to supporters.
Egan said Tuesday he does not expect the land sales or Chavous’ other work to feature in any indictment based on conversations he has had with the U.S. Attorney’s Office. But he likened the sprawling nature of the probe to a witch hunt.
“It’s essentially been an investigation in search of a crime,” he said. “You know, bouncing from theory to theory.”
Universal Companies worked for years to secure city permits and financing to redevelop the Royal Theater, an historic property in Johnson’s 2nd Council District that had fallen into disrepair.
Johnson pushed for rezoning legislation helpful to Universal’s ambitions in 2014, while the nonprofit was paying Chavous as a consultant for its charter school operations.
Chavous has run her own education consulting firm since 2011 while also serving as board chairman for Sky Community Partners, a Philadelphia-based nonprofit that provides scholarship money to independent schools under the state’s Opportunity Scholarship Tax Credit program.
In a statement Tuesday, she said her work experience made her eminently qualified for the job, that it had nothing to do with Universal’s business with her husband’s Council office and that to suggest otherwise is demeaning.
“To have implied that I received any financial benefit as a result of my marriage and not my own work ethic is simply untrue,” she said in a statement. “ It impugns my reputation and worst, it relies on the old trope that women only owe their successes to the men in their lives.”
FBI agents raided Universal’s offices and the home of its chief executive, Rahim Islam, in 2017. Last year, the former president of the Milwaukee school board pleaded guilty to accepting nearly $6,000 in bribes from Islam and Universal’s ex-CFO Shaheid Dawan to defer $1 million in rent payments the nonprofit owed for two charter campuses it operated in that school district.
Neither Islam nor Dawan has been charged with a crime. Both, through their lawyers, have denied wrongdoing.
Charges against Johnson, 47, would make him the second member of Council currently fighting federal indictment —a state of affairs not seen in Philadelphia since the Abscam scandal of the 1980s swept up three councilmembers along with six congressmen and the mayor of Camden in a bribery probe involving an undercover FBI agent posing as an Arab sheik.
The case against him and Chavous, 40, comes a year after federal prosecutors charged Councilmember Bobby Henon in a political bribery case involving labor leader John “Johnny Doc” Dougherty.
Like, Henon, Johnson has said he will not resign from office because of the looming indictments.
“I’m not going to be ducking this issue at all,” he said. “We’re gonna fight because I’m innocent and my wife is innocent.”
Johnson, a Democrat, served four terms as a state representative before his election to council in 2011. He was reelected to a third council term last year.
He addressed his constituents directly In a statement his office distributed after the interview
“I will keep fighting for you regardless of what happens with this federal case,” it read. “I will not let it stop me from keeping up the fight for our community and advancing our shared agenda.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.