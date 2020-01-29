While neither Johnson nor Chavous is charged with this offense, the indictment alleges Islam and Dawan used Chavous’ consulting company as a “vehicle to disguise bribe payments" for Johnson’s assistance in using “councilmanic prerogative” in drawing up legislation involving rezoning of two Universal-owned properties: the Royal Theater at 1524-34 South St., and 1303-1309 Bainbridge St. Both properties were within Johnson’s 2nd district. The indictment alleges Chavous was paid $66,750 for “very little work.”