Jan. 16, 2014: Chavous, while on a consulting contract with Universal, emails Islam to alert him that the redevelopment authority intends to reclaim the Bainbridge Street properties. Shortly afterward, Johnson advises the authority that he would not support reverting the properties to its ownership. Johnson’s stance keeps the properties in Universal’s partnership. As of 2015, the properties were valued between $2.6 million and $3.5 million.