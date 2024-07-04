Philly celebrates July 4th on the Parkway with concert featuring Kesha and Ne-Yo, and fireworks

Thousands of patriotic holiday revelers celebrated America’s birthday on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway Thursday, marking the night with merriment, music, and fireworks.

Despite the evening heat, concertgoers clad in red, white, and blue pressed close to the stage for the Wawa Welcome America festival, eager to hear headliners Ne-Yo and Kesha. Crowds of people in Wawa-branded hats could be seen stretching down the Parkway.

Songwriter and producer Adam Blackstone, who’s from Willingboro, opened the concert, supported by West Philly rapper Chill Moody, American Idol winner Ruben Studdard and a backing band dressed in Phillies gear.

Blackstone said the R&B “Philly sound” has inspired him since he was young, especially singers such as Teddy Pendergrass, who he compared to Studdard.

Kesha took the stage just before 8 p.m. to raucous cheers and launched into “Freedom,” a new song debuted at last month’s Los Angeles Pride. But the biggest applause came for her first and most enduring hit, “Tik Tok,” with concertgoers on the Parkway dancing on top of folding chairs and capturing the moment with cell phone cameras.

During one hit song — “Take It Off” — she pulled out a custom Sixers jersey with Kesha written on the back.

In a red latex jumpsuit, occasionally augmented by props (during “Backstabber,” she wielded a large knife), Kesha moved through an energetic set of her mid-aughts hits and some newer material. The singer recently left her label and this week released her first independently produced single, “Joyride” — a song she said she couldn’t sing live because it has too many “bad words.” She joked during her set that she would keep her cursing to a minimum but also warned organizers: “You know who you hired.”

“The tea is that today is not only the Fourth of July, but is my personal Independence Day. This is the first time in nearly 20 years that I am putting out my song as an independent free woman on my own record label,” she said. “This has been a really, really special night. It’s been a really intense journey. I’m so lucky to have all of you here standing in this heat right now.”

London Lopez, 15, Li-Lon Dawson, 13, and Jaylah Johnson, 13, traveled from Allentown for their first Fourth of July in Philly. They were particularly excited to see Ne-Yo — and hoping to hear his 2008 hit “Miss Independent.”

”He’s a really good singer,” Johnson said.

Similarly, Octavia Baker, 21, and Kennardi Kamalsah, 27, were on the Parkway mostly to see the R&B singer, who had a string of chart-toppers in the mid-2000s.

”He was all my mom listened to when I was growing up,” Baker said.