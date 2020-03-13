King of Prussia Mall, the largest mall on the East Coast and second largest in the nation, remains open, despite the Pennsylvania governor recommending the closure of all “non-essential retail” in Montgomery County, where it is located.
Mall management said in a message on its website Friday that the mall is leaving it up to individual stores to decide whether to stay open through the coronavirus pandemic.
“With respect to Governor Wolf’s statement, the Governor did not mandate store closures and did not define what nonessential retail is,” the statement read.
Wolf and Montgomery County Commissioner Val Arkoosh said they considered supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations to be “essential.”
King of Prussia Mall is owned and operated by SIMON Property Group, which did not return calls and emails for comment. Its crisis public relations firm, Reputation Partners of Chicago, also didn’t return calls, texts, and emails for comment.
On Thursday, Wolf ordered sweeping closures in Montgomery County amid the spread of the novel coronavirus. About half of the state’s presumptive positive cases are in the county. Wolf ordered the closure of schools, day cares, community centers and gyms, and said his administration recommended closing “nonessential retail facilities.”
As retailers ignored Wolf and Arkoosh’s request for them to close, the Department of Health suggested merchants rethink their decisions.
“Before utilizing his full authority to compel businesses to close for the purpose of protecting the public’s health, it is the governor’s hope that they will heed his strong recommendation to mitigate the spread of this disease,” said Nate Wardle, a health department spokesman.
The Willow Grove Mall and Plymouth Meeting Mall, both owned by PREIT, have made decisions to close for the duration of the virus threat.
In New Jersey, the Cherry Hill Mall remains open, and also stated on its website that individual merchants can decide whether to shut down.
“Cherry Hill Mall strives to create a safe and secure environment for mall staff and consumers. As news of the spread of the COVID-19, novel coronavirus, continues to dominate the public domain, we wanted to bring you up to speed on measures we are taking to keep our public space as safe as possible,” according to the website.
Eight miles southeast of Center City, Cherry Hill Mall is one of South Jersey’s main shopping destinations, and draws from around the metropolitan area as well.
Cherry Hill Mall is owned by PREIT (NYSE:PEI), a publicly traded real estate investment trust. Headquartered in Philadelphia, the company owns and operates nearly 23.5 million square feet of retail space in the eastern half of the U.S. concentrated in the Mid-Atlantic region.
One manager of a store in the luxury wing of King of Prussia Mall – a stretch that includes Bulgari, Tiffany’s, Christian Louboutin and Cartier -- said the mall sent out a letter to merchants.
The letter said the decision to close would be left up to each individual retailer, adding that shops which go on hiatus would not be fined if they decided to shutter for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dozens of stores already have opted to close, the manager said. Those that remained open were considering going to limited hours, usually considered 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We’re taking it day-by-day,” said the manager, who did not wish to be identified. “Approximately 50 stores have closed, so already there’s much less foot traffic.”
And King of Prussia District officials said in an email that they would be working remotely, despite the Mall remaining open.
“In light of the Governor’s announcement yesterday regarding COVID-19, King of Prussia District staff members will be working remotely until Monday, March 23.Those planning to participate in KOP Restaurant Week or KOP Shops for CHOP are urged to call restaurants or retailers to confirm that they are still open,” officials wrote in an email. King of Prussia District president Eric Goldstein referred questions to owner SIMON.
Businesses also remain open on Old York Road in Montgomery County – eye wear stores, restaurants, salons -- in defiance of the governor’s order.
Gov. Tom Wolf on Thursday asked for all non-essential retailers to close for two weeks in the suburban Philadelphia county. Yet the state’s own wine and spirits behemoth will not be following his request.
“After consulting with the Governor’s Office, we have determined not to close any stores or limit hours at this time,” said spokeswoman Elizabeth Brassell.
“We will continue to monitor the situation, heeding guidance from the CDC, Department of Health and Wolf administration, and we’re taking proactive steps to protect our customers and employees,” she said.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has “indefinitely suspended" all product tastings, bottle signings, educational seminars and other events.
State-run liquor stores will not close or limit hours in Montgomery County, according to a PLCB spokeswoman.
Asked why any private retailer should close if Pennsylvania’s own liquor chain is exempt, Brassell replied: “We can’t speak to how anyone else operates.”
Last year, the PLCB set record profits on total sales of $2.67 billion, according to the agencies most recent quarterly report.
Montgomery County ranked third in the state with $222,612,635 in liquor sales, after Allegheny County ($309,592,819) and Philadelphia ($256,390,611).
Elsewhere in Greater Philadelphia, Randazzo’s Pizza in Bucks County said “business is changing, but it hasn’t fallen off,” according to owner Frank Randazzo. “We noticed an increase in deliveries, people aren’t eating out as much. Definitely more high school and college kids, since they’re out of school.”
Randazzo’s bank, Citizens Bank, has asked customers to use the drive through windows. He also said there have been no shortages of food deliveries to his operation at 2395 York Road in Jamison, Pa.
“My distributors say everything is normal, they’re still coming,” said Randazzo.