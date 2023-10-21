Police investigate a King of Prussia Mall shooting incident

Police said Saturday they were investigating a shooting incident Friday evening involving several people in a parking area at the King of Prussia Mall in Upper Merion Township. One person suffered a minor injury.

Police said that shortly after 8 p.m. Friday, officers arrived at the lower level of a garage across from the Macy’s department store, near the north end of the mall on Route 202, right after witnesses reported hearing several gunshots.

The shooting had ceased, and the participants had left the scene, police said.

Police described it as a “targeted” incident, that the participants all knew each other and that mall patrons were not endangered.

Shortly after the shootings, a man who they did not identify contacted Upper Merion police and said he had suffered a minor hand injury.

Officers said the man, who was licensed to carry a weapon, told them he was in the lower level of the garage attempting to sell sneakers “to another party.”

While he was distracted, someone put a gun to the back of his head, he told police. A fight ensued, and police believe multiple shots were exchanged, including one by the man who gave the account of what happened. It was not known if any others were injured.

Witnesses reported seeing three or four males, all dressed in black with black masks, enter a vehicle and flee the area.

Police asked that anyone with information regarding the incident contact the department at 610-265-3232 or submit any tips to the department’s Crimewatch page, www.uppermerionpolice.org.