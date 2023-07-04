The morning after a mass shooting in Kingsessing, the streets are quiet: ‘People scared, people on edge’

The morning after five people were killed and two children were injured in a mass shooting that spanned several blocks of the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia, a child’s bike remained untouched on the corner of 56th and Chester Avenue.

On a holiday when families normally would be celebrating and grilling outside, the morning on this corner of the city remained quiet.

”People scared, people on edge,” said resident Amer Barber, 40. “I don’t think Philly ever seen something to this degree.”

Barber said someone going on a rampage in a ballistic vest and an “AR-style” weapon seemed to be unheard of.

Police responded shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday to gunfire in the area, and about 10 minutes later, with police following the suspect as gunfire continued to ring out, a 40-year-old man was confronted several blocks away in an alleyway on the 1600 block of South Frazier Street, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said at a news conference at the scene.

Police officers issued verbal commands, and then took him into custody without further incident, Outlaw said.

Outlaw initially said the people killed were ages 59, 22, and 20, and one deceased victim was unidentified but believed to be between 16 and 21, Outlaw said. A fifth person was found dead several hours later in his living room, which Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters on the scene was related to the earlier shooting.

The two children were reported to be in stable condition, Outlaw said. All the victims were male.

A second person believed to have returned gunfire at the primary shooter also was taken into custody, and a gun from that individual was taken into evidence, Outlaw said.

Theo James, 25, a lifelong resident of the neighborhood, was on the corner of 55th and Paschall when he heard someone was “shooting up people in cars.”

”I heard a young man screaming, ‘Help, help, help! Please help!’ There’s people walking by him,” said James.

He ran toward the screams, even as the shots continued to ring out, he said. He helped move three victims into police cars, but he said he stopped after that because he could still hear shots being fired.

Talking to residents alongside elected officials, including Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson and state Rep. Joanna McClinton, District Attorney Larry Krasner noted the bike was acting as an unofficial memorial for victims.

”No one is willing, including kids, to come by and pick it up and do anything with it,” Krasner said. “That I think gives you a hint of how the doors here are locked. They’re double locked, curtains are closed, kids are being told not to go outside because of the horror that went down here yesterday. It’s absolutely heartbreaking.”

Staff writers Robert Moran and Rodrigo Torrejón contributed to this story.