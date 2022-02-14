A 35-year-old Kensington man has been charged with attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and a host of related charges for shooting a SWAT officer in the chest Friday in Fairhill, according to police.

Kristian Reyes was being held on $3.5 million bail. Police say Reyes fired several shots through the wall of a third-floor apartment Friday afternoon when SWAT officers were serving a search warrant on the 100 block of West Lehigh Avenue.

One of those shots struck an officer in the chest, police said, but the officer — whom authorities have not identified — was not injured because the bullet struck his bulletproof vest.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw called the incident “sickening” and “a slap in the face” for all officers, and a troubling example of the city’s ongoing gun violence crisis.

Reyes was being represented by the Defender Association of Philadelphia. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

Police said SWAT officers arrived on Lehigh Avenue around 12:37 p.m. Friday to serve a search warrant on Reyes for unspecified parole violations. Court records show Reyes has a series of previous convictions, including in 2016 for drug charges, in 2009 for aggravated assault, and in earlier years for several other drug-related violations.

SWAT officers announced themselves before five of them breached the front door and headed up to the building’s third floor, police said. There, one of the officers fired three rounds from a “breaching shotgun” to try to unlock the third-floor door, police said. When that didn’t work, the officer tried to break down the door with a battering ram.

Police said an officer facing the apartment wall then heard three popping sounds from inside the apartment, the last of which was followed by a stinging sensation in his chest. The officer saw a hole in the wall and door, and drywall dust on his shoulder, police said. He left the building and said he was shot, then was taken to Temple University Hospital. The bullet did not penetrate his vest, and he was treated and released.

Meanwhile, police said, two SWAT officers behind the building saw Reyes jump out a third-floor window and onto a second-floor roof. Police said the officers told Reyes to drop his gun, but he pointed it at one of them. That officer fired at Reyes, missing him, police said. Reyes, they said, then threw the gun onto another roof.

An officer inside the building then climbed out a second-floor window and onto the roof to confront Reyes, police said. After a brief struggle, he was taken into custody. Officers took him to Einstein Medical Center to be treated for pain in his ankle.

Police said they later found the gun Reyes used with a round in the chamber and 10 bullets in an extended magazine. The gun — a 9MM handgun — was previously reported stolen from Upper Darby, police said.

Jane Roh, spokesperson for District Attorney Larry Krasner, said Reyes was also facing drug charges because police found “a significant amount of narcotics” inside the apartment, including fentanyl.

Reyes is due in court for a preliminary hearing on the charges next month, according to court records.