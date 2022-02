File photo of a police car. Read more

A Philadelphia SWAT officer was shot in the chest Friday afternoon while serving a warrant in Fairhill, police sources said.

The officer, who was wearing a bulletproof vest, was reported in stable condition at Temple University Hospital after being shot on the 100 block of W. Lehigh Ave, sources said.

A suspect was taken into custody, sources said.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated.