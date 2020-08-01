Language reflects our collective identity, Asante said, and it’s troubling that there is some evidence that so many words may have come from a racist place. Peanut gallery, born in the vaudeville era, refers to the cheap seats in the theater where Black people were allowed to sit. (Remember, it was acceptable to refer to Black people as monkeys in polite company back then.) To be grandfathered in means that a person is exempt from an organization’s new rules if they are a longstanding member. But states adopted Grandfather Clauses back in the 1870s so rules designed to disenfranchise Black voters wouldn’t affect poor, illiterate white people. Tipping point — the critical juncture when change becomes unstoppable, and the title of Malcolm Gladwell’s 2000 bestseller — was popularized in the 1950s and defined the point when too many Black families moved into a neighborhood and white flight was, of course, imminent.