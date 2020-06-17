Racism is not a fixed category, nor is it an identity, says Ibram X. Kendi, historian and author of the New York Times bestseller, How to be an Antiracist. In a Ted X interview last week, Kendi explained that “racist” is a descriptive term: It describes what a person is saying or doing in a given moment. According to Kendi, to be truly antiracist is to believe there is nothing wrong with a specific group of people. An antiracist is someone who is willing to admit when they are being racist and willing to recognize the inequities and problems in our society. “The heartbeat of racism is denial. The heartbeat of antiracism is confession,” Kendi said.