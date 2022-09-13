A Pennsylvania House committee has recommended that Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner be held in contempt for refusing to comply with a subpoena it issued as it searches for grounds to impeach him.

In a 5-0 vote Tuesday morning, the committee, which includes two Philadelphia Democrats, approved a motion asking the full chamber to consider the action against the city’s top prosecutor.

By refusing to comply with the subpoena, Krasner “is in willful, clear, and indisputable violation” of House rules, said State Rep. John Lawrence, a Republican who represents parts of Chester and Lancaster Counties and chairs the select committee.

It was not immediately clear how quickly the full chamber might consider the measure, though the legislative body was due to hold a session late Tuesday morning.

The vote represents the latest escalation in a heated impeachment effort being led by Republican legislators in Harrisburg, who have criticized Krasner for his reform-oriented policies and said they’ve contributed to the city’s gun violence crisis. Krasner has denied that.

As part of the impeachment effort, the Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order was formed in July and later issued a subpoena seeking documents as part of its bid to investigate Krasner’s office. Krasner responded by lambasting the committee as “illegal” and politically motivated, saying he would not produce documents in response to its request. He also said some of what the committee sought — including the disclosure of grand jury materials — would require his office to break the law in order to comply.

Earlier this month, Krasner filed a petition in Commonwealth Court seeking to block the subpoena, calling it and the committee’s work “an improper and antidemocratic effort by House members to try to impeach and remove from office a duly-elected local executive official because they do not like his policies and they cannot defeat him at the ballot box.”

Jessica Brand, a spokesperson for Krasner, said Tuesday that the committee’s latest action showed it was operating “outside the bounds of the law.”

“The Pennsylvania Supreme Court has said that when a party receives a subpoena that it believes is improper — as we do — you should seek review in court. That is exactly what we have done,” Brand said. “It is telling that the ‘Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order’ refuses to follow it.”

The House moved largely along party lines in June to investigate the possibility of impeaching Krasner over what critics called his “dereliction of duty” in addressing Philadelphia’s gun violence crisis.

Krasner has defended his office’s policies and called the impeachment probe a “fraud.”

Impeachment has been rarely used in Pennsylvania. To succeed, the state House would have to approve the proposal by a majority vote, and the state Senate would then hold a trial, after which a conviction would require a two-thirds vote.

This is a developing story and will be updated.