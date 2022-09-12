A 23-year-old man who was shot by a Philadelphia police officer during a brawl in Center City this weekend is expected to be charged for initiating the encounter by punching one officer and pointing a gun at him and others, authorities said.

Lawrence Evans was expected to face charges including aggravated assault and terroristic threats, the District Attorney’s Office said Monday. It was not clear Monday evening if Evans had retained an attorney.

The incident for which Evans is to be charged began around 3:14 a.m. Sunday at 13th and Chancellor Streets. Police said three on-duty officers — in plainclothes while working a nightclub detail — saw a fight at that intersection and tried to break it up. Police said the officers “announced that they were police ... while attempting to clear everyone from the area.”

At some point after the crowd had moved west on Chancellor Street, police said, Evans “punched [one officer] in the face/lip area.” When another officer tried to arrest Evans, police said, all three saw him holding a gun.

Evans then turned toward the officers, and police said he had the weapon “pointed in their direction.” One of the officers fired a shot, striking Evans in the shoulder. Jane Roh, spokesperson for the District Attorney’s Office, said Evans also fired several shots while trying to run away.

He was apprehended and transported to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was taken into surgery in critical condition, police said.

Police said officers recovered a 9mm handgun from Evans. Roh said Evans legally owned the gun.

Police did not identify any of the officers involved in the incident. The officer who fired the shot was placed on desk duty as the department investigates the case.