LockheedMartin last year tried to close its Sikorsky helicopter plant near Coatesville, which employs 500. The workers had recently built Marine One helicopters for use by the President, but LockheedMartin chief executive Marillyn Hewson, blaming a lack of civilian orders, was preparing to shut the works and consolidate production at LockheedMartin facilities in Connecticut and elsewhere. But a call from President Trump, who considers Pennsylvania an important part of his re-election strategy, was followed by a pledge from LockheedMartin to find new work and keep Coatesville open for now.