Federal authorities on Thursday charged a six person with setting police cars ablaze during last year’s racial injustice protests in Center City in response to the murder of George Floyd.

Lester Fulton Smith, 26, of Philadelphia, was arrested in Massachusetts by agents who accuse him of playing a role in the arson of two Pennsylvania State Police cars parked near the intersection of Broad and Vine Streets, where protesters amassed May 30 of last year.

A Virginia man — Ayoub Tabri, 24 — was charged in connection with setting the same fires in October.

Charging documents remain sparse on the details of how federal agents identified the men, what roles prosecutors believe they played, and whether investigators believe they coordinated in advance.

But at a news conference last year announcing charges against Tabri, former U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said the men were part of a crowd that surrounded the state police vehicles — parked near the intersection of Broad and Vine Streets — smashed their windows and set them on fire using road flares they found inside.

The uniform of a state trooper standing nearby caught fire, McSwain said, and the man later burned his hand trying to retrieve items from the burning vehicles.

In a statement Thursday, McSwain’s successor — Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams — said in a statement her office supported demonstrators right to “peacefully protest.”

“But that does not cover committing arson and other violent acts,” she said. “Here, the defendants allegedly destroyed a police vehicle, endangering many lives including police officers and peaceful protesters nearby. This conduct is not free speech and is not protected by our constitution; rather, it is criminal.”

For his part, Smith appeared exhausted during his initial court appearance Thursday from a federal detention facility in Massachusetts, yawning repeatedly and rubbing his hands over his eyes.

But he leaped out of his chair, shouting “No,” and hung his head, when U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler explained he was facing a mandatory minimum prison sentence of seven years and a maximum of 40 for each of the two arson counts with which he is charged.

Smith will remain in custody pending a bail hearing scheduled for Wednesday in Worcester, Mass., during which prosecutors are expected to seek to have him detained until his trial in Philadelphia.

Five others face federal charges of arson involving police cars during the protests in Philadelphia last year.

They include prominent activist and social studies teacher Anthony “Ant” Smith, 29 and Khalif Miller, 25, both of Philadelphia, as well as Carlos Matchett, 30, of Atlantic City, who are accused of igniting a Philadelphia police car parked outside City Hall.

Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal, a 34-year-old Jenkintown massage therapist, has been separately charged with arson and accused of setting another Philadelphia police car ablaze day.

Smith, Miller, Matchett, Blumenthal and Tabri have entered not guilty pleas and are awaiting trials scheduled for later this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.