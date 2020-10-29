A federal indictment charging a prominent West Philadelphia activist and two others with setting a police car on fire during racial injustice protests this spring was unsealed Thursday, drawing a swift response from protesters and lawyers who questioned the nature and timing of their arrests.
The filing, though sparse on details, alleges Anthony Smith — one of the lead organizers of the Philadelphia Coalition for Racial and Economic Legal Justice (Philly for REAL Justice) — was involved in burning a police vehicle during demonstrations outside City Hall on May 30 in reaction to the police killing of George Floyd.
But the document does not indicate whether prosecutors believe Smith, 29, actually set the blaze or assisted those who did or whether they have evidence to suggest he was working in coordination with the other two men charged — Carlos Matchett and Khalif Miller — or any wider group.
All three face charges arson charges that carry a seven-year mandatory minimum sentence upon conviction. They have also been charged with obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder — a rarely used federal statute that was enacted during the Nixon administration’s efforts to crack down on anti-war and Black Power movements in the late 1960s. They remain in custody pending court appearances later this week.
U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain has scheduled a Thursday afternoon news conference to announce the charges, and his office has declined to discuss the case until then.
But the arrest of the three men Wednesday — just days from a presidential election in which race and social justice issues have become a dominant themes and amid a second wave of tense demonstrations ignited by the fatal police shooting of Walter Wallace Jr. — quickly drew criticism from their lawyers and fellow activists.
Smith’s attorney, Paul Hetznecker, balked at what he described as “the blatant political nature of this prosecution,” noting that his client was arrested less than a week before Election Day for crimes that allegedly occurred five months ago.
“Utilizing the awesome power of the federal government to target activists and select them for federal prosecution during one of the most important social justice movements in our history sends a dangerous message,” he said. “The prosecution of my client, Anthony Smith, a respected teacher and political activist, is part of a broader effort by this administration to criminalize and quell dissent expressed by progressive political movements.”
Smith’s friends and fellow organizers with Philly for REAL Justice, which rose to prominence in 2016 with its calls for the removal of the controversial Frank Rizzo statue outside of the Municipal Services Building in Center City, also flooded social media with posts about the case using the hashtag #FreeAnt.
“After two nights of mass arrests and police brutality against community members calling for justice for Walter Wallace, seeing federal charges brought against a movement leader like Anthony is sickening,” Smith’s friend James Miles said. “All this makes you wonder, ‘Is the federal government arresting and charging movement leaders to try to scare the rest of us?’”
Since May when Floyd’s death in Minneapolis sparked demonstrations across the country, Attorney General William Barr has urged U.S. attorneys to pursue cases against “violent rioters” using specific charges like the ones deployed against Smith, Matchett and Miller on Thursday.
Nationwide, federal prosecutors have lodged more than 300 felony cases against defendants espousing both progressive and right-wing ideologies connected to the demonstrations, with 20 of them in Pennsylvania, according to research by The Prosecution Project, which has tracked protest-related arrests.
In June, FBI agents arrested Germantown massage therapist Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal, alleging she set fire to two police cars parked outside City Hall during the same demonstration during which Smith, Matchett and Miller are accused of committing crimes.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Staff writer Oona Goodin-Smith contributed to this article.