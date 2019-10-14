The Lightbox will move — along with longtime program curator Jesse Pires — to 401 S. Broad St., the old Gershman Y and formerly home to the Jewish International Film Festival, in an existing film exhibition space called the Levitt Auditorium, which will serve as a short-term home for the Lightbox starting in January. University of the Arts is in the process of raising $3.5 million to build a new state-of-the-art (35 mm and digital capacity) theater on another floor in the building, envisioned as the permanent home of the Lightbox. Lightbox programming will continue at the Ibrahim until the end of 2019. When it moves to the Levitt, it will be known officially as the Lightbox Film Center at University of the Arts.