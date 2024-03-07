Philly LGBT official to hold news conference after arrest during traffic stop confrontation

Celena Morrison, attorneys to hold news conference Thursday

Celena Morrison, Philadelphia's executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs; her husband Darius McLean; and their attorneys are slated to hold a news conference Thursday about the arrests that occurred during a traffic stop over the weekend.

The Philadelphia law firm Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross says the couple will read statements, and the attorneys will answer questions about the stop that prompted the arrests and answer questions about the investigation.