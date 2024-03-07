Philly LGBT official to hold news conference after arrest during traffic stop confrontation
Celena Morrison, the city’s executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, and her husband, Darius McLean, were detained on I-76 over the weekend. They're not facing charges at this time.
The couple and their attorneys are slated to speak to reporters Thursday.
The Pennsylvania State Police trooper who made the arrest has been placed on restricted duty amid an internal investigation.
State Police initially filed several misdemeanor and summary charges against Morrison and McLean, but the District Attorney’s Office declined the charges. The investigation is continuing.
Here's what we know about the incident.
Celena Morrison, Philadelphia's executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs; her husband Darius McLean; and their attorneys are slated to hold a news conference Thursday about the arrests that occurred during a traffic stop over the weekend.
The Philadelphia law firm Mincey Fitzpatrick Ross says the couple will read statements, and the attorneys will answer questions about the stop that prompted the arrests and answer questions about the investigation.
No body-worn camera footage of incident
Investigators will be missing what’s often an important piece of evidence: body camera footage.
Paris said the trooper involved in the stop was not outfitted with a body camera because, despite funding for every trooper to have one, cameras have not yet been rolled out in Philadelphia.
After the controversial arrest of a top Philadelphia official and her husband by Pennsylvania State Police over the weekend, the agency on Monday announced that the trooper involved has been placed on restricted duty and said it is expediting the rollout of body cameras for troopers in Philadelphia.
Celena Morrison, the city’s executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, and her husband, Darius McLean, were arrested Saturday morning after a heated confrontation on I-76 that began after a traffic stop. Police said the trooper pulled Morrison over for multiple vehicle code violations, including driving with an expired and suspended registration, before things escalated.
Two prominent leaders in Philadelphia’s LGBTQ community — including the director of a city office — were detained by Pennsylvania State Police following a heated confrontation during a traffic stop.
Celena Morrison, the city’s executive director of the Office of LGBT Affairs, and her husband, Darius McLean, were arrested Saturday morning, on I-76, after state police said a trooper attempted to pull over Morrison for multiple traffic violations. Things escalated after police said McLean became “verbally combative” toward the trooper, then resisted arrest. Morrison was arrested after police said she “interfered in the trooper’s attempt to arrest” McLean.