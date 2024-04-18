Testimony to resume in extortion trial for ex-labor leader John Dougherty and his nephew

Extortion or ‘complete and utter nonsense?’ Lawyers offer conflicting accounts.

There are few things about the 2020 job site skirmish that has landed former labor leader John Dougherty back in court on which prosecutors and defense attorneys can agree.

On Aug. 19 of that year, Greg Fiocca — Dougherty’s nephew and a union electrician working on the then-under-construction Live! Casino in South Philadelphia — confronted his supervisor in a dispute over pay. Dougherty took his nephew’s side.