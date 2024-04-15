John Dougherty extortion trial: Day-by-day updates

John Dougherty is back in court, facing his third trial on federal felony charges in as many years. This time, he’s charged along with his nephew, Greg Fiocca, with threatening a union contractor amid a dispute over Fiocca’s job performance and pay while working in 2020 on the construction of the Live! Casino in South Philadelphia.

The stakes are high. Dougherty, once the most powerful union leader in the state, has been convicted in two previous cases — a 2021 bribery trial involving City Councilmember Bobby Henon and an embezzlement trial last year in which he and six others were accused of stealing more than $600,000 from Local 98 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

Should the jury find Dougherty guilty of the 19 counts of conspiracy and extortion in this trial, he could be facing additional prison time when he is sentenced later this year.

Here’s a recap of the latest developments from court and recent coverage:

Opening statements

Day 2, April 17: As the trial opened, it quickly became clear that prosecutors and defense lawyers held very different views on the Aug. 19, 2020, confrontation between Greg Fiocca and his supervisor at the Live! Casino job site that forms the backbone of the government’s case. As prosecutors told it in their opening pitch to jurors, Fiocca assaulted the man and John Dougherty later threatened to shut down the site and ensure it’s primary electrical contractor never worked in the city again. Defense lawyers told jurors Fiocca snapped after months of harassment by his bosses and that Dougherty wasn’t making threats, but rather seeking to support a member of his union who believed he’d been shorted wages. Testimony from prosecutors’ first witnesses sketched in Fiocca’s trouble history at the casino job site in the months leading up to the attack. He frequently went missing while on the job and, in didn’t show up at all, they said. Read more: Full story | As it happened

Jury selection

Day 1, April 15: For the third time in three years, John Dougherty strode into a federal courthouse preparing to once again select a jury to determine his fate. “This is old news,” the former labor leader quipped to reporters before the selection process began. “You should be up with Donald Trump instead of with John Dougherty,” he said, referencing another, arguably higher profile, trial unfolding 100 miles away. But unlike at the trial of the former president, lawyers in Dougherty’s case by the end of the day had finished their work selecting the six men and six women who will ultimately decide the case. Read more: Full Story | As it happened

The setup: By all accounts, Fiocca, a union electrician, was less than a model employee. He rarely showed up for work, was once caught sleeping on the job, and had a history across multiple postings of mouthing off to his bosses. He was laid off from a Market East construction site in 2016 after he spit on a supervisor. Then came a job site skirmish that has now landed him and Dougherty in federal court. The men stand accused of extorting a union contractor who in 2020 attempted to dock Fiocca’s pay over his poor job performance. Read more: Full Story

Earlier trials

Embezzlement trial, December 2023: Dougherty and Brian Burrows, the former president of Local 98, were convicted after a four-week trial of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from their union to pay for pricey dinners, home repairs, travel, and mundane goods like groceries. Five others pleaded guilty before the trial, though none of them agreed to testify against Dougherty. Read more: Day-by-day updates

Bribery trial, November 2021: After a six-week trial, a federal jury found Dougherty guilty in a corruption case in which prosecutors had accused him of paying off Henon with a union salary and tickets to sporting events. In exchange, they said, Henon, who was also convicted, essentially sold the powers of his City Council seat, allowing Dougherty to use them to exact revenge on a series of personal and professional rivals. Read more: Day-by-day updates