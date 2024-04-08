Solar eclipse in Philly: Best spots to watch, how to protect your eyes, and live updates
Roughly 90% of the sun will be blocked by the moon today in Philadelphia.
A solar eclipse will be visible in Philadelphia and across the Delaware Valley Monday afternoon.
In Philadelphia, the eclipse is expected to begin around 2:08 p.m., with 90% of the sun blocked around 3:23 p.m. The weather forecast looks good, with no rain and nearly ideal temperatures.
Here's how to look at today's solar eclipse without harming your eyes and myths surrounding the event.
The next total solar eclipse visible in the U.S. will be 2044, though Philly will have to wait until 2079.
What time does the solar eclipse start today in Philadelphia?
The solar eclipse will begin on the Mexican Pacific Coast a little after 2:00 p.m. Eastern (around 11 a.m. local time). It will slice northeast across Mexico and the United States, crossing into Texas around 2:27 p.m. Eastern (1:27 p.m. local time).
In Philadelphia, the social eclipse is expected to begin around 2:08 p.m., with 90% of the sun blocked around 3:23 p.m. The entire event is expected to last about two and a half hours, with the moon revealing the full sun by about 4:35 p.m.
Where to watch the solar eclipse in Philly
Here are some interesting spots in and around Philadelphia where you can watch today's solar eclipse with like-minded amateur astronomers:
Enoch’s Field: It’s the 392nd birthday of astronomer and founding father David Rittenhouse, so Historic Rittenhouse Town in Blue Bell Hill is an appropriate place as any to watch today’s eclipse. They’re hosting a free watch party and birthday celebration from 2 to 4 p.m.
Franklin Institute: Hosted by Derrick Pitts, their longtime astronomer, the Franklin Institute’s free eclipse viewing party will take place from 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on their front steps along 20th Street. Among the amenities are large solar filter tents and specially equipped telescopes to provide a safe glimpse of the eclipse.
Glen Foerd: The historic mansion in Torresdale is hosting a free eclipse party from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Make sure you bring your on chairs, blankets, and special glasses to view the sun. If you show up between noon and 2 p.m., staffers will help you craft your own indirect eclipse viewers using Pringle cans and shoeboxes, though you’ll need to supply your own.
Temple University: Temple’s College of Science and Technology is hosting a viewing party from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Buery Beach between Beury Hall and the Bell Tower. So if you want to chat with a physicist during the eclipse, this may be your best bet.
Valley Forge National Historical Park: Between 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., park staff and volunteers will host a viewing party at the Wayne’s Woods picnic area. Free eclipse safety glasses will be available (while supplies last), and kids can pick up an Eclipse Explorer activity booklet full of interactive activities.
Wagner Free Institute of Science: The historic 19th century science museum is hosting a viewing party from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. It’s free to attend, but advance registration is recommended. There will also be a limited number of free eclipse viewing glasses.
– Rob Tornoe
How to look at the solar eclipse without harming your eyes
Viewing a solar eclipse can be a spectacular, life-changing experience. It can also permanently burn your eyes — if you’re not gazing to the skies with proper protection.
In places such as Philadelphia, Monday’s eclipse will be visible, but the sun will be only partially covered by the moon. That makes it imperative that eclipse-watchers view this astronomical phenomenon only through special glasses to avoid long-term eye damage, experts say. And, no, your regular pair of sunglasses won’t cut it.
When will the next solar eclipse in Philadelphia take place?
Just how long the sun and the moon have engaged in their celestial ballet of crossing paths and magically getting in each other’s way is unclear, but presumably it has been happening since the birth of the moon billions of years ago. It just took a while for humans to write things down, or at least carve them into rocks.
NASA says the oldest available record appears to date to 3340 B.C. in petroglyphs discovered in Ireland.