Solar eclipse 2024: Start time, path, how to watch and stream in Philadelphia

Eclipse day is finally here, with tens of thousands of people in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania joining millions more across North America to watch the moon block out light from the sun for a few hours.

Philadelphia isn’t in the path of totality, where all sun’s light will be completely obscured by the moon for roughly four and a half minutes. But that doesn’t mean the city won’t get a show — according to NASA, about 85% to 90% of the sun’s light will be blocked by the moon by around 3:20 p.m., the most in nearly 40 years.

“It’s exhilarating and wonderful and once you see one you’ve got to see more,” Deborah Skapik, an adjunct physics professor at St. Joseph’s University and a NASA eclipse ambassador, told the Inquirer. “I wish more people would find the joy in this because it’s so bizarre.”

Just make sure you cover your eyes with the proper protection before staring up. Even in Philadelphia, the eclipse will darken the sun and make it easier to look at, giving its light rays a chance to damage your eyeballs.

Across Pennsylvania, Erie is in the direct path of the eclipse, and is expected to experience totality around 3:16 p.m. However, the forecast there calls for a cloudy day with a chance of rain, which could obscure the view for thousands of tourists who have traveled there to witness the historic astrological event.

The last time the Delaware Valley experienced a social eclipse was on August 21, 2017, when 75% of the sun’s light was obscured. 95% was blocked in Philadelphia during an eclipse on May 30, 1984, but cloudy skies obscured the celestial show for much of the afternoon.

Philly is expected to be in the path of totality of another solar eclipse on May 1, 2079, roughly 600 years after Lenape Native Americans — the city’s first inhabitants — watched it happen back in 1478. Though the U.S. will get another total eclipse in 2045, this time across the South.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch or stream the social eclipse in Philadelphia:

What time does the solar eclipse start today?

The solar eclipse will begin on the Mexican Pacific Coast a little after 2 p.m. (around 11 a.m. local time). It will slice northeast across Mexico and the United States, crossing into Texas around 2:27 p.m. Eastern (1:27 p.m. local time).

In Philadelphia, the social eclipse is expected to begin around 2:08 p.m., with 90% of the sun blocked around 3:23 p.m. The entire event is expected to last about two and a half hours, with the moon revealing the full sun by about 4:35 p.m.

The eclipse will hit Maine around 3:35 p.m. Eastern, and make its way into Canada though Newfoundland before crossing out over the Atlantic Ocean.

How to watch the solar eclipse on TV

If it’s cloudy where you live or you can’t make it outside to watch the eclipse, coverage will be easy to find on television.

Most of the major broadcast companies and cable news networks are breaking into their schedule to provide special live coverage of today’s eclipse. Here’s a rundown of their coverage plans:

6ABC: ABC’s live coverage will begin at 2 p.m., anchored by World News Tonight anchor David Muir and ABC News Live Prime anchor Linsey Davis. Action News will air at 4 p.m. CBS3: CBS will also break into live coverage at 2 p.m., anchored by CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell and CBS Mornings co-host Tony Dokoupil. The network’s coverage will feature former NASA astronauts and science experts, including Bill Nye The Science Guy and astronomer Lucianne Walkowicz. NBC10: NBC’s live coverage, anchored by NBC Nightly News’ Lester Holt, will begin at 2 p.m. from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, the world’s largest viewing site for this year’s eclipse. Members of the Today show — including Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Sheinelle Jones, and Al Roker — will join the live coverage, CNN: Live coverage on CNN will begin at 1 p.m. on CNN News Central with Brianna Keilar and Boris Sanchez. As part of CNN’s coverage, the network will have a team reporting onboard a Delta Air Lines “Path of Totality” flight. MSNBC: Katy Tur will anchor special coverage on MSNBC beginning at 2 p.m. NewsNation: Senior national correspondent Brian Entin will co-anchor a special broadcast from the network’s headquarters in Chicago from 1 to 4:30 p.m., alongside NewsNation Now anchors Nichole Berlie and Connell McShane.

How to stream today’s solar eclipse

If you’re stuck at your computer or otherwise can’t get outside to watch the eclipse, you can stream the entire event right here, thanks to NASA:

Weather forecast for solar eclipse in Philly

After a dreary week of rain and flooding across the Delaware Valley, there’s not a drop of rain in Monday’s forecast. Temperatures will be ideal for eclipse viewing, forecast to reach the low 60s in the afternoon.

Some high, see-through clouds are expected, National Weather Service meteorologist Amanda Lee told The Inquirer. But the sun should remain visible in and around Philadelphia.

“You’re not dealing with a solid low cloud deck. That’s certainly good news,” said Brian Thompson, senior meteorologist with AccuWeather Inc.

Where to watch the solar eclipse in Philly

