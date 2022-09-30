Philadelphia had nothing but love for Lizzo on Thursday night in her first concert after performing on stage with a historic crystal flute, which drew ire from right-wing critics.

It was a triumphant night at the Wells Fargo Center for the Grammy-winning singer and rapper as Philly fans overwhelmed her with support and applause.

Lizzo expressed her gratitude to the sold-out crowd, and at one point even appeared moved to tears by the audience’s unreserved affection.

The artist has been targeted in conservative media following her Washington, DC concert earlier this week, in which she played a 200-year-old crystal flute that was once gifted to founding father James Madison.

The Library of Congress had invited Lizzo, a classically trained flutist, to view and play its collection of flutes while she was touring in Washington, DC. The Library also loaned the Madison instrument to Lizzo, and she played it with reverence - and a slight twerk - on Tuesday night.

Some pundits and online trolls claimed Lizzo — who proudly promotes body positivity and performs in figure-revealing costumes (her costumes on this tour feature a sheer bodysuit draped in crystals and a nude-toned dress) — had desecrated and disrespected history. Accusations, outrage, and potshots about her talent and weight followed.

Her audience in Philly had a very different take. After Lizzo finished singing “Special”, an anthem that celebrates self-love, the crowd cheered her for minutes, chanting her name while she shook her head in amazement and appeared overcome with emotion.

“What a beautiful reminder that the internet ain’t s---,” she said once the crowd had calmed. “This is where the love is, Philly...Thank you for lifting me up. I hope and I pray that I can do that, just even a fraction, for you.”

Judging by the fans reaction, she did — and then some. At one point, Lizzo took a break from performing and appeared to watch with wonder and glee as the enthusiastic crowd sang every word of her hit song, “Truth Hurts.”

Not only did fan Sonny Mix, 18, of Philly said it was his best concert ever “hands down,” he had the extra thrill of Lizzo filming herself singing “Cuz I Love You” with his cell phone that he threw up on the stage.

“There was so much good energy inside the room, and it was loud!” Mix said. “A lot of love.”

Throughout the emotional and joyful night, Lizzo asked her fans to repeat a fitting mantra back to each other and to themselves - “I love you. You are beautiful. You can do anything.”

The pop star got a bite to eat earlier in the day at FoodChasers Kitchen in Elkins Park. She also received speciality cookies from Vegan Crust Bakery to commemorate the show.