A week after a tanker truck crashed into a wall at its visitors center and caused at least two minor injuries, Longwood Gardens, one of the region’s most popular tourist attractions, reopened Wednesday.

Details of the crash — which occurred last Thursday — were sparse, but “it is believed” that “a mechanical failure” prevented the driver of the empty dairy truck from stopping, said a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson, Trooper Kevin S. Kochka.

Two staff members were treated for minor injuries at the scene, said Patricia Evans, spokesperson at the 1,000-acre botanical gardens in Kennett Square, and the driver was taken to a hospital. The extent of the injuries was unknown

It was unclear why the truck was in the area, but Evans said it wasn’t making a delivery at Longwood.

In a Facebook post, Longwood said the truck “breached the wall on the east side of our visitor center, near our group visits entrance.” It said it closed the gardens to visitors while it evaluated the “structural integrity” of the building.

Severe storms, some of which set off tornadoes, crossed the region Thursday, but Evans said weather was not a factor in the crash.

Longwood had sold about 3,700 tickets for the days in which it was closed, and the money has been refunded.

About 1.5 million people visit the former du Pont estate annually.

Longwood has embarked on a $250 million upgrading project that is expected to continue through 2024.