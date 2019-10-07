Sulikowski, 32, who worked at Moro in Wilmington before joining Lotus seven years ago, said his new restaurant — whose name is not yet final — will shed its rustic look and destination approach in favor of what he called a “cleaner” aesthetic and a casual air. Menu will be predominately appetizers and small plates, as well as a la carte entrees, so that customers can build a meal as they please. “That’s the way my wife and I eat,” he said.