Born in Saigon, where her parents met, and raised in Oregon, Noland spent nearly three decades in TV news, with stints at stations in Alaska, Detroit, Fresno, Calif., Houston, New York, and Los Angeles as well as five years at Fox 29. Since leaving the station after her contract wasn’t renewed, she said, she’s felt even freer to work for causes that matter to her. Those involve not only animals, but homelessness, childhood brain cancer, autism, and the opioid crisis.