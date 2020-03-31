Justin Donahue mimes being in a prison cell as he says goodby to a friend who had just dropped some provisions off for him on his doorstep while he self-isolates at home on the 2200 Block of St. James Place March 22, 2010. His brother has tested positive for the coronavirus and Donahue is in Day Five of his quarantine while awaiting results of his own testing. He says he sits in the window because he is bored with being alone.