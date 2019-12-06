Mark D’Amico, the New Jersey man charged in a GoFundMe scam that relied on a fake Good Samaritan story that raised more than $400,000 for homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr., pleaded guilty Friday in Burlington County Superior Court to a second-degree-felony charge of misapplication of entrusted property.
Under the agreement, he faces a five-year prison sentence, but could apply to an intensive-probation program after serving seven months in custody.
D’Amico’s sentence on the state charge is deferred until the outcome of a federal case in which he is charged with one count each of conspiring to commit wire fraud and conspiring to commit money laundering. Burlington County Judge Terrence Cook on Friday set April 24 for his sentencing on the state charge.
Defense attorney Mark Davis, of Hamilton, N.J., told reporters after the surprise plea hearing that D’Amico did not plead guilty to conspiring with his former girlfriend, Katelyn McClure, to set up the GoFundMe account and that D’Amico was not the mastermind behind the scam. As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, other charges including conspiracy and theft were withdrawn.
Davis said that sometime after October 2017, D’Amico took more than $75,000 of money that was designated for Bobbitt’s benefit and instead used the money for himself.
Although Davis said his client was only pleading to that amount, D’Amico, McClure, and Bobbitt are together responsible to repay GoFundMe the $402,766 raised in the scam.
D’Amico, 40, of Burlington County, came to the Mount Holly courthouse Friday dressed in a long-sleeve forest-green shirt, black vest jacket, and ripped blue jeans. He is not in custody and said little during the brief hearing except to agree with his lawyer and the judge that he was pleading guilty.
Assistant Burlington County Prosecutor Andrew McDonnell told the judge that D’Amico’s state sentence would be concurrent to whatever sentence he may receive in his federal case. He also said the state was taking no position on D’Amico’s applying to the intensive-supervision probation program, which could get him released early from prison as part of his five-year state prison sentence.
D’Amico had been charged federally in October. A trial date in federal court in Camden has not been set.
McClure and Bobbitt had pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges in federal court in March. They await sentencing.
Bobbitt had pleaded guilty in March in Burlington County Superior Court to conspiracy to commit theft by deception. He was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to enroll in a drug-rehabilitation program.
McClure had pleaded guilty in Burlington County Superior Court in April to conspiracy. As part of her agreement, she could be sentenced to a potential four-year state prison term.