“We need a nominee who will help candidates up and down the ballot. After talking with state representatives and senators in competitive races, I am confident that having Vice President Joe Biden as our nominee will help us not just to protect our House majority but also to flip the PA legislature,” Scanlon said in a statement. “Vice President Biden has shown us throughout his career of public service the type of leadership that represents the very best of who we are as Americans: compassion, civility, and courage.”