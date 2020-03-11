U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, of Delaware County, is endorsing Joe Biden for president, hours after he racked up another series of decisive primary victories Tuesday night that all-but ensure he will be the Democratic nominee.
Scanlon announced her support Wednesday morning saying, emphasizing her belief that Biden will help other Democrats in key Congressional races and contests that could determine control of Pennsylvania’s state house.
“We need a nominee who will help candidates up and down the ballot. After talking with state representatives and senators in competitive races, I am confident that having Vice President Joe Biden as our nominee will help us not just to protect our House majority but also to flip the PA legislature,” Scanlon said in a statement. “Vice President Biden has shown us throughout his career of public service the type of leadership that represents the very best of who we are as Americans: compassion, civility, and courage.”
Her announcement came shortly after four New Jersey Democrats, including Camden County’s Rep. Donald Norcross, also threw their support behind Biden. New Jersey Reps. Bill Pascrell, Jr., Josh Gottheimer, and Mikie Sherrill also backed the former vice president.
Nearly all of Pennsylvania’s congressional delegation has now lined up with Biden, a Scranton native who has based his campaign in Philadelphia and has emphasized the importance of winning back a critical state that President Donald Trump carried in 2016 to help seal that election.
Reps. Brendan Boyle and Dwight Evans, of Philadelphia, were early supporters. Swing-district House members including Chrissy Houlahan, of Chester County, Matt Cartwright, of Northeastern Pennsylvania, and Conor Lamb, of Western Pennsylvania, also endorsed Biden early.
Rep. Madeleine Dean, of Montgomery County, backed Biden last week, as did Rep. Andy Kim, of South Jersey.
Sen. Bob Casey, also of Scranton, was one of Biden’s earliest endorsers, and Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, endorsed Biden Monday and helped him rally voters in Michigan ahead of the voting there Tuesday.
No one in Pennsylvania or New Jersey’s congressional delegation has endorsed Biden’s chief rival, Sen. Bernie Sanders, though a number of state level officials have.