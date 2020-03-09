Booker isn’t the only former rival to back Biden in recent days. On Sunday, California Sen. Kamala Harris threw her support behind the former vice president, saying in a video he “speaks to the best of who we are and challenges us to live up to our ideals.” Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg have all endorsed Biden after ending their 2020 campaigns.