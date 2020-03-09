New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker has endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president, throwing his support behind his former Democratic presidential rival.
“@JoeBiden won’t only win — he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us,” Booker wrote on Twitter Monday morning.
Booker isn’t the only former rival to back Biden in recent days. On Sunday, California Sen. Kamala Harris threw her support behind the former vice president, saying in a video he “speaks to the best of who we are and challenges us to live up to our ideals.” Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg have all endorsed Biden after ending their 2020 campaigns.
Booker and Harris will appear along side Biden at a rally in Detroit Monday night, on the eve of Michigan’s Tuesday primary. In the past, both have questioned Biden’s record on race. Booker had a viral moment during the August 2019 presidential debate when he snapped back at Biden for criticizing Booker’s criminal justice record while the mayor of Newark, N.J.
"You’re dipping into the Kool-Aid and you don’t even know the flavor,” Booker said, adding, "If you want to compare records, and frankly I’m surprised that you do, I’m happy to do that.”
In addition to Michigan, five other states — Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, and Washington — will cast their votes in the Democratic primary on Tuesday. Biden currently leads the race with 664 delegates, with Sanders close behind with 573. 1,991 delegates are needed to win the nomination.
