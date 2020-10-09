The four other victims were a 32-year-old man shot in the left wrist and left thigh, a 38-year-old man shot in the left thigh, a “John Doe” shot multiple times, and a 28-year-old man shot in the right leg and left arm. The first three victims are at Temple Hospital, while the 28-year-old man walked to Jefferson Frankford Hospital. All victims were in stable condition, police said.