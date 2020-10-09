At least one man is dead and six victims wounded in a mass shooting that police say took place around 7:45 p.m. Thursday on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue.
The victims included a 29-year-old man who was shot once in the back of the head. He was taken to Temple Hospital by a private vehicle and pronounced dead at 8:10 p.m.
Two other victims, a 28-year-old man shot multiple times and a 25-year-old man shot once in the midsection, were transported in private vehicles to Jefferson Frankford Hospital in extremely critical condition.
The four other victims were a 32-year-old man shot in the left wrist and left thigh, a 38-year-old man shot in the left thigh, a “John Doe” shot multiple times, and a 28-year-old man shot in the right leg and left arm. The first three victims are at Temple Hospital, while the 28-year-old man walked to Jefferson Frankford Hospital. All victims were in stable condition, police said.
No additional details have been released.
Separately, a 56-year-old man was killed after being shot 15 times in North Philadelphia on the 4500 block of North 13th Street. That shooting occurred just before 8 p.m. Police transported the victim to Einstein Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 8:03.
Police made no arrests and gave no motive.
The shootings are the latest in a spate of violence. Five people were killed in shootings Monday and as of Wednesday, 368 people had been killed by gun violence in Philadelphia this year — up 39% compared with last year.