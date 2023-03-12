Mastery Gratz, closed Monday, may reopen Tuesday

Simon Gratz Mastery Charter High School will remain closed because of damaged asbestos and an ongoing investigation Monday — but the school could reopen Tuesday “if there are no major incidents discovered,” officials said Sunday night.

Families will be notified Monday evening whether the high school can open Tuesday.

Gratz has been closed since Wednesday after Philadelphia School District officials found damaged asbestos in the Hunting Park Avenue building, which is owned by the district but operated by Mastery Charter Schools.

The school educates 1,100 students in grades 7 through 12. Gratz Prep Middle School, which shares the building, was closed Wednesday through Friday, but is scheduled to reopen Monday; officials said the section of the building that school uses has been cleared by inspectors.

Mastery CEO Scott Gordon said district inspectors expect to complete the high school inspection Monday evening.

“The inspections continue to identify minor findings that are repaired or addressed the same day,” Gordon wrote. “If there are no major incidents discovered, and if they are able to finish the inspection early enough in the evening for us to give you notice, we hope to be open on Tuesday, March 14th.”

But even if a Tuesday reopening is possible, the district will continue inspecting Gratz’s auditorium, which will be closed off to students and staff.

While Gratz is closed, Mastery will distribute meals outside adjacent Mastery Prep Elementary, 1801 W. Pike Street, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Families will receive enough breakfasts and lunches to cover closures through Wednesday, in case extra days for remediation are needed.

Gratz is the second district building to close this year because of damaged asbestos. Building 21, a district high school in West Oak Lane, was closed after damaged asbestos was found Feb. 28.

District officials had initially said the Building 21 damage was news to them, but Superintendent Tony B. Watlington Sr. later said officials had known about the issues for at least two years, and did nothing about them.

“This lack of oversight can be attributed to the district’s historic underfunding that has led to the deterioration of our buildings and inadequate record-keeping,” Watlington told Building 21 families in a letter sent March 7. “While this happened prior to my tenure, I am absolutely committed to continuing to improve the process and transparently communicating with our Building 21 community. I will investigate how this information was not immediately available and I will require accountability. In addition, I will align my budget recommendations to address the longstanding challenges.”

City and state lawmakers and officials from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers are expected to address the district’s asbestos issues at a news conference Monday at City Hall.