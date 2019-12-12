It has been nearly three years since 81-year-old Marie Buck was shot dead inside her South Philadelphia corner grocery, a Christmas Eve crime that stunned the city and claimed the life of a neighborhood matriarch.
On Thursday, a city jury convicted Maurice Green of first-degree murder and gun offenses in Buck’s death. Green showed no reaction to the verdicts. He was to be sentenced shortly afterward to the mandatory term of life in prison on the murder charge.
Authorities said that Green shot Buck in a botched attempt to settle a drug-related feud with her grandson.
The verdict came after a nearly two-week trial — and more than a year after Green was tried on the same accusations, but jurors in the first trial had said they were impossibly deadlocked.
In last year’s trial, Green served as his own attorney for a few days before his court-appointed lawyer took over.
This time, he represented himself throughout the trial, seeking to poke holes in a prosecution that was based largely on circumstantial evidence.
“He’s trying to install fear,” Green said of Assistant District Attorney Matthew Krouse during a colorful hourlong closing argument Wednesday, saying fear stood for “false evidence appearing real.”
Green also put on some of the clothes that authorities had seized from him after his arrest, bragging about how nice they looked and saying he would not have worn the hoodie that prosecutors had ascribed to the killer. And he accused the DA’s Office of pushing a case he said was like vegetables — missing the seeds of truth.
“We got seeds,” he said. “And the seeds [are] the truth.”
Krouse and Assistant District Attorney Joanne Pescatore presented witness testimony, cellphone records, and surveillance video painting Green as an aggrieved drug dealer seeking revenge against Buck’s grandson, Robert.
Robert Buck and his onetime girlfriend Angela White each testified that months before the shooting, they had conspired to steal a gold chain from Green, their heroin dealer, then pawned the jewelry and used the proceeds to buy more drugs.
Green stewed over the theft of his chain, witnesses said, even as he continued to sell drugs to White.
Prosecutors said cellphone records from the morning of Dec. 24, 2016, showed that Green’s phone was in the area around Marie’s Grocery at the time of the shooting. And at the time Buck was killed, grainy surveillance video from about a block away showed a man parking a car on the street, getting out and walking in the direction of the store, then returning to the car less than three minutes later and driving away. Several witnesses said the man on the video resembled Green.
Robert Buck said he was supposed to be working in the store at Sixth and Titan Streets that morning but had overslept. His grandmother was shot dead behind the counter around 9 a.m. when a gunman sprayed bullets through the front door.
Green sometimes challenged witnesses about the lack of eyewitnesses or other direct evidence of the crime. At one point, he confronted a detective who had suggested that Green had committed the shooting even though no one had testified that they saw him pull the trigger. The detective apologized for an inarticulate answer, but Green apparently was not satisfied.
“Apology not accepted,” he replied, before continuing his cross-examination.
Krouse, during his closing argument Wednesday, sought to use Green’s occasional outbursts against him, telling jurors that Green would have been angered and ashamed at being “punked” by drug clients who successfully stole his $10,000 chain.
“This was simmering for days, and months, and weeks,” Krouse said.
