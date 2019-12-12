Prosecutors said cellphone records from the morning of Dec. 24, 2016, showed that Green’s phone was in the area around Marie’s Grocery at the time of the shooting. And at the time Buck was killed, grainy surveillance video from about a block away showed a man parking a car on the street, getting out and walking in the direction of the store, then returning to the car less than three minutes later and driving away. Several witnesses said the man on the video resembled Green.