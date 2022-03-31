Mayor Jim Kenney on Thursday proposed a no-surprises budget, calling for modest new spending on education and anti-violence programs while punting on difficult questions about the city’s tax structure until new property assessments are released in April.

“This budget plan will move Philadelphia forward by enhancing core services that residents depend on, accelerating inclusive economic growth across the city, maintaining the City’s long-term fiscal health, and continuing to reduce racial disparities so that race is not a determinant of success,” Kenney said.

Kenney’s $5.61 billion budget proposal, outlined in a prerecorded speech at a virtual meeting of City Council, increases spending 5.5% and includes no tax rate changes for the fiscal year that begins July 1.

The proposed budget leaves unspent only $152.8 million, or 2.8% of revenue, in a financial cushion known as the fund balance that could be tapped to cover unexpected fiscal strains. That’s below the city’s goal of maintaining a 6% fund balance, and well below the Government Finance Officers Association’s recommendation of leaving 17% unspent.

But the city is not on the brink of financial peril. The administration is also proposing that the city leave unspent more than $800 million in federal aid from the American Rescue Plan, which will deliver a total of $1.4 billion to city coffers. The administration this year spent only $250 million of the aid, despite Council authorizing a $575 million drawdown, and Kenney’s budget proposal would use up to $335 million next year.

“Philadelphia must build back toward fiscal resilience to be able to support and serve our residents through the next disruption, whatever that may be,” Kenney said in his speech.

Kenney’ budget proposal, first made public Wednesday, kicks off a three-month process in which Council will hold hearings on department spending plans and negotiate with the administration over budget amendments that must be approved by the end of June.

In the past, the budget address was a high-profile event, with Council chambers packed with City Hall insiders — and sometimes hecklers — watching the mayor lay out his priorities. But for the last two years, with lawmakers meeting remotely, Kenney has delivered the speech in subdued video messages recorded from the mayor’s office.

The content of the mayor’s recent budget proposals has matched the no-frills delivery, with Kenney putting forth spending plans that largely maintain the city’s status quo.

But the administration’s steady-as-she-goes approach will likely be challenged this year from several angles, including by Council members who are considering running to replace the term-limited mayor in next year’s election and are looking to make their mark.

Councilmember Derek S. Green, a potential mayoral aspirant, gave a brief speech in Councifollowing Kenney’s address, saying that the mayor’s address fell short of what was needed to address the city’s gun violence crisis.

“I don’t get that sense of urgency in reference to addressing that pub safety crisis in our city,” he said. “I really hope that, as we continue to move forward in this budget process, that we will have that sense of urgency.”

Additionally, Philadelphia’s political environment in recent years has become more ideologically stark, and Kenney’s down-the-middle proposal will invite progressives and centrists to face off over issues including police spending and taxation.

Mirroring the partisan response to the president’s State of the Union address, a coalition of left-wing groups have scheduled a “people’s budget response” to Kenney’s proposal outside of City Hall for Thursday afternoon. And Councilmember Kendra Brooks is proposing a wealth tax that would capture 0.4% of Philadelphians’ direct holdings in stocks and bonds.

Leaders of several Philadelphia-area chambers of commerce, meanwhile, are calling for the city to encourage job growth by reducing wage and business taxes. Kenney’s budget leaves those tax rates unchanged, but administration officials told Council members and staff on Wednesday that they will revisit the issue once property assessment data is released.

The debate over police spending that began after the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis will also take on a new dimension this spring. Majority Leader Cherelle Parker and others are pushing for increased spending on the Police Department, countering Brooks and other progressives who have pushed for the last two years to reinvest money from the police budget into social services.

Council President Darrell L. Clarke said Thursday that lawmakers will go through the budget with an eye toward reducing poverty.

“These are our priorities as Council begins budget hearings: What does every line in this budget do to lift people out of poverty, make communities safe, prevent gun violence, develop affordable housing, and ensure job opportunities for our citizens?” Clarke said in a statement.

Clarke’s statement also appeared to indicate that he may prefer the city use its federal aid more aggressively than the administration has proposed.

“We also must look carefully at this budget to ensure we’re spending wisely the Federal funds made available by the Biden administration due to the pandemic,” Clarke said. “People need hope and opportunity as we recover; that’s what these funds are for. Let’s get to work.”

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.