Mayor Jim Kenney on Thursday asked City Council to approve a $24 million increase in the police budget, an infusion of cash that would mainly pay for contractually obligated pay hikes for officers.

That’s a modest increase, though the mayor is also proposing an increase in spending on antiviolence initiatives as the city grapples with an ongoing gun violence crisis. More people were killed last year in Philadelphia than in at least 60 years, and the number of homicides so far in 2022 is continuing at a similarly troubling pace.

“The surge in gun violence that we’ve seen across the nation and here in Philadelphia is heartbreaking, it’s maddening, and it makes me as outraged as everyone else,” Kenney said during his budget address.

Meanwhile, City Council leaders have signaled that they would back a plan to divert more funding to the department to add 125 more officers to its 6,380-member force.

Taken together, the proposals set up what will likely be months of negotiations between the administration and Council leaders who back an increase, and progressive members who make up a solid bloc in City Hall and are skeptical that increasing the police budget will translate to a decline in shootings.

If passed, it would also represent a significant investment in policing just two years after the murder of George Floyd, when a majority of City Council rejected a proposed increase to the police budget and the department was flat-funded.

Here’s a look at what the administration and Council are proposing:

A bump in the police budget

The Police Department already has the largest budget of any city agency, and Kenney’s proposed increase would bring its total budget to $782 million in the fiscal year that begins July 1, more than the $758 million the city expects to spend on police this fiscal year.

That nearly $24 million bump is largely because of a new contract with the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 that last fall included one-time bonuses of $1,500 for department employees plus raises of 2.75%

The three-year contract was expected to increase the police budget by $133 million over three years, as officers were also granted raises of 3.5% in 2022 and 2023.

» READ MORE: Philly cops will get raises in their new contract. It’s a mixed bag for Kenney’s police reform hopes.

Of Kenney’s proposed $23.7 million increase, $21.3 million — or nearly 90% — is for salaries and personnel costs.

Kenney also emphasized that his proposed budget includes more than $3 million in funding to “modernize” the department. That includes $2.7 million to buy cell phones and laptops for homicide detectives.

It also includes $515,000 to upgrade the city’s forensics equipment, which police say could help them better track ballistics evidence and solve more shootings. District Attorney Larry Krasner has for months stumped for a new forensics lab for the Police Department — though he’s called for an investment of $50 million.

Increased spending on antiviolence programs

Kenney’s budget would also increase funding for antiviolence programs, a major tenet of the budget the administration and Council agreed to last year.

Amid a historic rate of shootings, the city last year said it would spend $155 million on antiviolence strategies, about $68 million of which was new funding for a handful of initiatives like jobs programs, after-school activities, and grants to community-based organizations.

» READ MORE: As Philly pledges renewed community anti-violence efforts, some advocates are asking: What took so long?

The administration says this year’s budget increases that $155 million to $184 million, an 18.5% increase. Last year, more than $80 million of that money funded community-based programs already in place or temporarily halted amid the pandemic.

Some of the new funds would expand programs that partner police with unarmed violence “interruptors” who identify people most likely to shoot or be shot and offer them services.

An additional $2 million would allow the city this summer to launch a pilot of a program modeled after READI Chicago — which similarly offers mental health services and job opportunities to men at risk for experiencing violence — and $1.5 million to fund two new “Community Evening Resource Centers,” which provide space for young people who are out after curfew.

Council leaders want more cops

Two members of City Council — both considered likely 2023 mayoral candidates — have also put forth their own public safety plans aimed at bolstering the police force.

On Wednesday, Majority Leader Cherelle Parker released a plan that, among other investments in public-safety-related programming, would add 125 police officers. Among the five councilmembers who voiced support for her plan were Council President Darrell Clarke, Majority Whip Curtis Jones Jr., and Deputy Whip Mark Squilla.

The department already has about 400 vacancies amid a nationwide shortage of police recruits and a high level of retirements, and an additional 560 officers are off duty on injury claims.

In addition, Councilmember Derek Green on Thursday introduced a bill that would provide police recruits a $10,000 signing bonus, a move he says is modeled after similar offerings in other cities.